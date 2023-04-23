Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot an Owl hidden inside the picture in 13 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality and our deepest desires based on what we see. These are also a part of the psychoanalysis field as they shed light on your intelligence level. One such fine illustration can be seen in an optical illusion where an owl is hidden behind the zig-zag lines.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot an Owl hidden inside the picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is an optical illusion that will play tricks on your mind by hiding things from your eyes. This illusion is created to test your vision along with your brain. In the image, an owl is hiding behind the zig-zag lines.

Are you able to identify the hidden owl? So, the challenge in this optical illusion is to identify the owl behind the coloured lines. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ and vision. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden owl in 13 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden owl behind the lines, then we are here to help! You need to look closely at the lines. Now if you are finding it difficult to solve, try to squint, or scroll your screen up and down.

For your convenience, we have shared the face of the hidden owl in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

If you will scroll the picture up & down and tilt the image a little bit, then you will be able to see the owl behind the zig-zag lines.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the owl in this optical illusion?

