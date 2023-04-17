Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the Panda hidden between Raccoons in 9 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions often become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the panda who is hiding between the raccoons in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you spot the Panda hidden between the Raccoons?

Image Source: Playbuzz

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a brain teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see a group of black and white raccoons. However, somewhere inside the group of raccoons, a panda is hiding. The puzzle challenges the viewers by asking “How fast can you find the panda hidden in these raccoons?”

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden panda inside the group of raccoons. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden panda inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Panda in 9 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden panda between the raccoons. It may appear too tricky to spot the panda, but if you look at the face of the animal on the bottom left side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden panda. The raccoons have black stripes on their faces whereas the panda does not have a stripe.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden panda in the image given below:

Image Source: Playbuzz

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden panda in the group of raccoons inside the picture in just 9 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions provide some fascinating insights into how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden panda inside this optical illusion?

