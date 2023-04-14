Optical Illusion Brain Test: People with High IQ can spot the hidden face inside Caveman’s Picture in 13 Secs!

Optical Illusion Brain Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. So, optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in an illusion where a face is hiding somewhere inside the caveman’s picture.

Optical Illusion for Brain Test: People with High IQ can spot the hidden face inside the Caveman’s Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a puzzle for both children as well as adults. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden face inside the picture of the caveman. In this optical illusion, you can see a caveman standing near the sea. On his shoulder, a bird is sitting and the caveman is looking for his friend near the seashore. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the hidden face by asking “Where’s the man Robinson used to call Friday hiding?”.

Did you spot the hidden face in 13 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion drawing and try to spot the face hiding inside the caveman’s picture. It may appear too tricky to find the hidden face, but if you flip the image upside down then it may help. If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden face, then we are here to help you see it clearly. The face is hidden beside the bird sitting on the shoulder of the caveman.

For your convenience, we have highlighted the hidden face in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to spot the hidden face in just 13 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence or high IQ level. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. Therefore, optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. So tell us, did you spot the hidden face inside this optical illusion?

