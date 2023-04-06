Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot 15 Cats hidden in the Living Room picture within 11 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Studies have revealed many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. It is a fact that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Optical Illusion illustrations are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in the picture where 15 cats are hidden inside the Living Room.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot 15 Cats hidden in the Living Room picture?

Image Source: Playbuzz

The above picture is an optical illusion that shows a girl and a boy inside the living room. In the image, the boy is lighting the candles and the girl is standing beside the table. However, there are other 15 cats hidden inside the living room. The image is a tricky puzzle that challenges the viewers to spot the hidden cats by asking “How many cats can you spot?”

Do you think that you have above-average intelligence? Well, it has been claimed that people with high intelligence can spot the 15 cats in 11 seconds. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot 15 Cats in 11 seconds?

It is trickier to spot all the 15 cats as they are very cleverly hiding behind the objects in the living room. For your ease, we have highlighted the 15 hidden cats in the image given below:

Image Source: Playbuzz

The image has left thousands of adults perplexed as they try to spot the hidden faces of cats in this optical illusion. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Research shows that optical illusions usually give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot 15 cats hidden inside this optical illusion image?

