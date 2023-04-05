Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the Board with 3 Red Darts in picture within 15 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are numerous types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the psychoanalysis field as they shed light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a picture where a board with red darts is hidden inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the Board with 3 Red Darts in the picture?

Image Source: Toff London

Can you spot 16 Tigers hidden in the forest picture within 21 secs?

The above image was shared as a brain teaser that challenges you to spot to spot the red darts on the board. In the picture, you can see a multitude of dartboards. However, only one board has been hit by three red darts. The puzzle challenges you to find the board with red darts.

Can you spot the Cat hidden among Raccoons in 15 Secs?

It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot the board with red darts in the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden red darts on a board inside the image.

Only a Genius can spot the Gladiator’s Hidden Sword in picture within 7 Secs!

Did you spot the Board with 3 Red Darts in 15 seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture and try to spot the board that has been hit by 3 red darts. It may appear too tricky to find the board with darts as the image is jam-packed with dartboards. But if you carefully at the bottom-right side of the picture, then you will be able to find the board with red darts.

Can you spot a Zebra hidden behind the Black & White lines in 15 secs?

Image Source: Toff London

Only 5% can spot the Lily Flower hidden among Roses in picture within 11 secs!

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the board with red darts inside the picture in a few seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence and memory. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Can you spot hidden Goat inside the flock of Sheep in 11 Secs?

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the board with red darts inside this optical illusion?

Can you find the hidden Fish among Polar Bears in 15 Secs?