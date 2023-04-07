Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the Man’s hidden face inside Mountain Climbing picture in 15 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. So, optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a picture where a man's face is hidden somewhere inside a mountain climbing picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the Man’s hidden face inside a Mountain Climbing picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle card where you have to identify the hidden face of the man. In this optical illusion, you can see a man climbing the mountain with the help of an axe. However, a man’s face is hiding inside the mountain. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden man’s face in this image. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden man.

Did you spot the Man’s hidden face in 15 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion and try to spot the man’s lamp hidden inside the picture. It may appear too tricky to find the man’s hidden face, but if you flip the image upside down then it may help. The man’s face is hiding near the left leg of the mountain climber.

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the man's face inside the picture in just 15 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. Therefore, Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. So tell us, did you spot the man's face hidden inside this optical illusion?

