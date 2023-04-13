Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you find the Dog with no Spots among Dalmatians in 9 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where a dog with no spots is hiding somewhere among the group of Dalmatians in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you find the Dog with no Spots among the Dalmatians?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a brain teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see group of Dalmatians dogs with black and white spots. The puzzle maker challenges the viewers to spot the dog with no spots by asking “Find the dog that has no spots between these Dalmatians.”

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden dog with no spots inside the group of Dalmatians. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden dog inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Dog in 9 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden dog with no black spots among the Dalmatians. It may appear too tricky to find the dog with no spots as it has been camouflaged with the black and white Dalmatians. But if you look at the top right side of the image, you can spot the hidden dog with no black spots.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden dog in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden dog with no spots in the group of Dalmatians inside the picture in just 9 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions provide some fascinating insights into how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden dog inside this optical illusion?

