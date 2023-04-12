Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot a Soccer Ball hidden among the Pandas in 11 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s perception. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. These optical illusions often become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot a soccer ball hidden among the pandas in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you spot a Soccer Ball hidden among the Pandas?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a brain teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see a group of black ad white pandas cheering for their favourite soccer team. However, there is a soccer ball hiding among these cute little pandas.

The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the hidden object by asking “Can you find the soccer ball among the pandas?”. The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden soccer ball inside the group of pandas. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden soccer ball inside the picture.

Did you spot the hidden Soccer Ball in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden soccer ball among the pandas. It may appear too tricky to spot the soccer ball, but if you look at the center-right side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden soccer ball.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden soccer ball in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden soccer ball inside the picture in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions provide some fascinating insights about how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden soccer ball inside this optical illusion?

