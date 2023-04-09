Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot a Monkey hidden behind the lines in picture within 11 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality and our deepest desires based on what we see. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your intelligence level. One such fine illustration can be seen in an optical illusion where a monkey is hidden behind the lines.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot a Monkey hidden behind the lines in the picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is an optical illusion that will play tricks on your mind by hiding things from your eyes. This illusion is created to test your vision along with your brain. In the image, a monkey is hiding behind the diagonal lines.

Are you able to identify that monkey? So, the challenge in this optical illusion is to identify the face of the monkey. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ and vision. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Monkey in 11 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden monkey behind the lines, then we are here to help! You need to look closely at the lines. Now if you are finding it difficult to solve, try to squint, or scroll your screen up and down.

For your convenience, we have shared the face of the hidden monkey in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

If you will scroll the picture up & down and tilt the image a little bit, then you will be able to see the monkey behind the diagonal lines.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the monkey in this optical illusion?

