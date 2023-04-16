Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the Snake hidden among Giraffes in 9 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. These optical illusions often become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the snake who is hiding among the giraffes in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you spot the Snake hidden among the Giraffes?

Image Source: Playbuzz

People with High IQ can spot the hidden face inside Caveman’s Picture in 13 Secs!

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a Brain Teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see a group of giraffes standing in a green field. However, somewhere inside the group, a snake is hiding. The puzzle gives challenges the viewers to find the hidden animal by asking “How fast can you find the snake hidden in these giraffes?”.

Can you find the Dog with no Spots among Dalmatians in 9 Secs?

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden snake inside the group of giraffes. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden snake inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Only 1% can spot the Cat hidden among the Humans in the picture within 15 secs!

Did you spot the hidden Snake in 9 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden snake among the giraffes. It may appear too tricky to spot the snake, but if you look at the face of the animal on the center-right side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden snake. The fangs and black spots of the snake have been camouflaged with the body of giraffes.

Can you spot a Soccer Ball hidden among the Pandas in 11 Secs?

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden snake in the image given below:

Image Source: Playbuzz

Can you spot a Monkey hidden behind the lines in the picture within 11 secs?

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden snake in the group of giraffes inside the picture in just 9 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Only a Genius can spot the Man’s hidden face inside the Mountain Climbing picture in 15 Secs!

Optical illusions provide some fascinating insights into how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden snake inside this optical illusion?

Can you spot 15 Cats hidden in the Living Room picture within 11 secs?