Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the Laughing Pea hidden inside picture in 11 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the psychoanalysis field as they shed light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a laughing pea is hiding inside the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only a Genius can spot the Laughing Pea hidden inside the picture!

Image Source: Playbuzz

The above image is a tricky puzzle designed to test the brain of children and adults. In this optical illusion picture, a laughing pea is hiding inside a group of peas with different faces. In the image, you can see that there are green peas with different emotions like anger, cringy, sleeping, amazed, silence, etc.

This optical illusion asks you to find the only laughing pea hidden inside the picture. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is spotting the laughing pea hidden inside the peas with different emotions. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level.

Can you spot the laughing pea in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the laughing pea hidden inside the group of different peas. It may appear too tricky to find the laughing pea but if you look at the bottom right side of the picture, then you will be able to spot the hidden laughing pea.

For your ease, we have highlighted the laughing pea in the image given below:

Image Source: Playbuzz

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden laughing pea inside the picture in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the laughing pea hidden inside this optical illusion?

