Optical Illusion Personality Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending illustrations of objects or drawings or pictures that have different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are several types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many times these optical illusions help test your personality and things you don’t usually reveal about yourself. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of your personality and your deepest desires based on what you see inside the illusion. One such fine illustration can be seen in a picture of hidden animals.

Optical Illusion Personality Test: Animal you see first in the picture reveals your Dominant Traits!

Image Source: Twitter

The above image is an optical illusion that was shared on social media as a personality test. The monochrome picture helps in determining your dominant personality trait based on the first animal you see in the illusion. So, which animal did you see first in the image? This optical illusion claims that what you see first in the image will reveal your nature and personality traits. So, if you ever wanted to know your dominant traits then this personality test is meant for you!

What did you see first in this Optical Illusion?

This optical illusion is kind of a personality test that tells about your dominant personality traits. The animal you see first in this optical illusion says a lot about your personality. The images that you can see in this optical illusion are:

1. Gorilla (at the left side of the image)

2. Birds and Tree (at the center of the image)

3. Lion (at the right side of the image)

4. Fish (at the bottom of the image)

Each of these can reveal information about your personality traits.

1. Gorilla - Believer & Analytical Thinker

If the first image you see in this optical illusion is the gorilla’s face, then it means you may be an expert at believing things and are also an analytical thinker of your group. This also means that you may get driven by your curiosity before solving a problem. This makes you dig deeper for having as much information regarding the subject as you can!

2. Birds and Tree - Honest & Natural Leader

If the first image you spotted in this optical illusion is of two birds flying over a tree, then this means that you are an honest person who likes to put everyone else at ease. This also means that when you are in a group then your intuition and people skills make you the natural leader of the flock.

3. Lion - Dominating & Ambitious

If the first image you see in the optical illusion picture is Lion’s face, then this means that you are a dominant person and are always striving to reach on top. This also means that you sometimes push other people to outdo themselves.

4. Fish - Idealistic & Kind

If you see the fish first in this image, then you are probably among 1% only as they are hidden at the bottom of the picture. So, if you are among the 1%, then this means that your reputation for idealism and kindness precedes you. Because of these reasons, only people walk all over you.

Research has proven that optical illusions tend to give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, which animal do you see first in this optical illusion?

