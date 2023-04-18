Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 5% can spot the Ghost hidden between Kitchen Objects in picture within 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a ghost is hiding somewhere between the kitchen objects in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% can spot the Ghost hidden between the Kitchen Objects in the picture!

Image Source: Online Mortgage Advisor

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, you can see the kitchen objects and carved pumpkins stuffed inside the picture. However, there’s a spooky little ghost floating around these kitchen objects and carved pumpkins.

The illusion challenges the viewers to find the ghost hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden ghost in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden ghost in 11 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden ghost, then we are here to help! If you look at the image carefully, you will see carved pumpkins and kitchen objects like a vegetable bowl, fruit bowl, hot gravy bowl, knife, and grater. It is difficult to spot the ghost between the kitchen objects as he is translucent, making him fairly close to the color of the background and tricky to spot. This optical illusion of kitchen objects could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden ghost between kitchen objects in the image given below:

Image Source: Online Mortgage Advisor

The ghost is hiding at the bottom left side of the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the ghost hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the ghost hidden inside this optical illusion image?

