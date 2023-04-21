Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 5% can spot the Matchstick hidden among Books in picture within 9 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a matchstick can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a matchstick is hiding among the books in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% can spot the Matchstick hidden among the Books in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see the stack of multiple books. However, a matchstick is hiding among the books in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden object inside the picture by asking “Find the matchstick”.

It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden matchstick in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden matchstick in 9 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden matchstick, then we are here to help! If you look carefully at the top left side of the image, you will see a matchstick with blue igniting point hiding between the books. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden matchstick inside the picture:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the matchstick is hiding at the top left among the books. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the matchstick hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the matchstick hidden inside this optical illusion image?

