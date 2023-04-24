Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot a Polar Bear hidden among the Pandas in 11 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. These optical illusions often become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot a polar bear hidden among the pandas in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you spot a Polar Bear hidden among the Pandas?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a brain teaser. You can see a group of black and white pandas in this optical illusion. Some are wearing a hat and some are holding sugarcane. However, a polar bear is hiding among these pandas.

The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the hidden animal by asking “Find the polar bear”. The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden polar bear inside the group of pandas. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden polar bear inside the picture.

Did you spot the hidden Polar Bear in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden polar bear among the pandas. It may appear too tricky to spot the polar bear, but if you look at the center-left side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden polar bear.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden polar bear in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden polar bear inside the picture in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions provide some fascinating insights into how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden polar bear inside this optical illusion?

