Optical Illusion Personality Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending illustrations of objects or drawings or pictures that have different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are several types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many times these optical illusions help test your personality and things you don’t usually reveal about yourself. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of your personality and your deepest desires based on what you see inside the illusion. One such fine illustration can be seen in a picture of hidden faces.

Optical Illusion Personality Test: First Image you see in the picture reveals your Dominant Traits!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is an optical illusion that was shared on social media as a personality test. The glittery picture helps in determining your dominant personality trait based on the first image you see in the illusion. So, which image did you see first in the image? This optical illusion claims that what you see first in the image will reveal your nature and personality traits. So, if you ever wanted to know your dominant traits then this personality test is meant for you!

What did you see first in this Optical Illusion?

This optical illusion is kind of a personality test that tells about your dominant personality traits. The image you see first in this optical illusion says a lot about your personality. The images that you can see in this optical illusion are:

1. A Saxophonist(In silver glitter inside the image)

2. A Face (In golden glitter inside the image)

Each of these can reveal information about your personality traits.

1. A Saxophonist - Extrovert & Social Butterfly

If the first image you see in this optical illusion is a saxophonist, then it means you are a social butterfly and an extrovert. You enjoy socializing with people and being in the company of others. Because of this trait, everyone wants to be your friend and you are the center of every party. This also means that you love a good natty and look forward to chatting with people. However, sometimes you might need a break to recharge yourself.

2. A Face - Introvert & Calm Person

If the first image you spotted in this optical illusion is a face, then this means that you are you’re an introvert and a calmer person. Because of this trait, you don’t enjoy big noisy parties. This also means that you often get emotionally drained and physically exhausted from being in a large group of people for a long time. Rather than surrounding yourself with loads of people, you prefer to invest in a select few. Your favorite activities are spending time with your loved ones or bingeing on your favorite shows.

Research has proven that optical illusions tend to give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, which image did you see first in this optical illusion?

