Optical Illusion Personality Test: Which Ball is Bigger? Know Your Leadership Traits based on the Answer!

Optical Illusion Personality Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending illustrations of objects or drawings or pictures that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are several types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many times these optical illusions help test your personality and things you don’t usually reveal about yourself. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of your personality and your deepest desires based on what you see inside the illusion. One such fine illustration can be seen in a picture of two balls.

Optical Illusion Personality Test: Which Ball is Bigger in the Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is an optical illusion that was shared as a personality test. In the image, you will see two different balls. One ball is at the front of the image and another ball is at the back of the image. So, which ball is bigger? This optical illusion claims that your answer will reveal your leadership qualities and personality traits. So, if you ever wanted to know your leadership traits then this personality test is meant for you!

Know Your Leadership Traits Based on Your Answer

This optical illusion is kind of a personality test that tells about your leadership personality traits. The ball you see bigger in this optical illusion reveals your leadership personality type. There are two balls that you can see in this optical illusion:

1. The ball at the front

2. The ball at the back

You need to decide which of the two balls is bigger. Your answer can reveal a lot about your personality traits.

1. The Front Ball - Supportive Leader

If you think the ball at the front is the bigger ball in this optical illusion, then it means that you may not be known for your leading abilities, but people come to you when they need some input. However, you choose to take the back seat and let others walk first. This also means that your reputation for idealism and kindness precedes you.

2. The Ball at the Back- Natural Leader

If you think the ball at the back is the bigger ball in this optical illusion, then it means that you are a natural leader who isn’t afraid to take risks or big steps. Your attention to detail is what helps you be so successful at what you do. This also means that when you are in a group then your curiosity and people skills make you the natural leader of the flock.

Research has proven that optical illusions tend to give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, which ball looked bigger to you in this optical illusion?

