IQ Test Optical Illusion: Only 1% can spot the hidden Bell inside village picture in 5 Secs!

IQ Test Optical Illusion: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the psychoanalysis field as they shed light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a boy and a man where a bell is hiding inside the picture.

IQ Test Optical Illusion: Only 1% can spot the hidden bell inside the village picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle designed as a brain teaser to test the brain of children and adults. In this optical illusion picture, you will see a boy standing near the man holding a paper in his hand. There are houses inside the village and a hay cart has been parked on the roadside.

This optical illusion asks you to find the bell hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the hidden bell within 5 seconds in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden bell within 5 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden bell in the village picture. It may appear too tricky to find the hidden bell but if you look at the house behind the cart in the picture, then you will be able to spot the hidden bell. It is quite difficult to spot the hidden bell as it has been cleverly camouflaged with the colour of the house.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden bell in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden bell inside the picture in just 5 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the bell hidden inside this optical illusion?

