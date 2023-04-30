Puzzle IQ Test: Only Genius Brains can spot which String leads to the Banana in picture within 7 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify which string leads to the banana in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only Genius Brains can spot which String leads to the Banana in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a sharp brain can spot who is the Real Artist of Painting in picture within 7 secs!

This test was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a banana and a string attached to it. There is a wooden board and there are four strings of threads - 1, 2, 3, and 4, across the board. You need to identify which string of thread across the wooden board is leading to the banana.

Only a Detective Mind can solve the Mystery of Eiffel Tower within 7 secs!

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only a Smart Brain can find the hidden Treasure Key from Secret Code in 17 secs!

Did you spot the String leading to the Banana in 7 seconds?

In the puzzle, you need to spot that one string that leads to the banana among the four strings - 1, 2, 3, and 4. If you look at the strings, then you may think that the 3rd string is attached to the banana. However, if you draw a line between the string that leads to the banana, then you will realise that the 2nd string leads to the banana.

Only Detective Brains can spot the Murderer in Room inside picture within 15 secs!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Genius can spot which Woman has a Dog inside her House in picture within 7 secs!

So, the answer to the riddle is that the 2nd string leads to the banana in the picture.

Only a Smart Brain can spot the Magic Mirror in the picture within 9 secs!

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot which string leads to the banana in this IQ puzzle?

Only a Detective Mind can solve the Mystery of Poisoned Drinks within 15 secs!