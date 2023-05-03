Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Odd Animal hidden among bears in picture within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the odd animal among the bears inside the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Odd Animal hidden among the Bears in the picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the odd animal hidden among the bears. An alert mind can identify the odd animal within 9 seconds. Here’s a hint for you! Look at the features of all the bears in the picture carefully.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don't scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle , you need to find out that one odd animal that is different from the bears in the group. There are 10 rows and 12 columns filled with similar-looking bears. To find the odd animal within 9 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

For your ease, we have marked the odd animal in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the odd animal is in the 7th row and 5th column. The odd animal has a different nose and mouth with no ears. If you liked this brain teaser, then try another one. Can you spot how many Rabbits are there in the picture within 11 secs?