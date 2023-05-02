Puzzle IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot the Murderer in Sauna within 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ p uzzles , you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the murderer in the Sauna inside the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot the Murderer in the Sauna!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see 3 men sitting inside the sauna. One man is lying dead on the floor inside the sauna room. However, one of the three men is the murderer of the fourth man in the sauna. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the murderer in the sauna. So, let’s look at the murder scene and in detail.

A murder in a sauna!

The puzzle narrates the story that “4 friends regularly visited the sauna together. They always brought something with them. Jack, a musician, took an iPod with him to listen to music. Steve, a banker, took a thermos to drink out of. Patrick and Michael were lawyers and took documents to read.

One day, Patrick was found dead. He was killed by a sharp object. Policemen came immediately and conducted an investigation. They found nothing.

How could this have happened?”

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Murderer in 15 seconds?

Going by the story, the Patrick’s murderer can be the 2nd friend Steve, the banker. Patrick was killed by Steve who brought an ice shard in his thermos. The murder weapon had melted away by the time the cops arrived.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the banker friend- Steve is the murderer of Patrick inside the sauna Picture.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the murderer in this IQ puzzle?