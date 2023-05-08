Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Detective Mind can solve the Murder Mystery of Closed Car within 11 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to solve the murder mystery of the closed car by looking at the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Detective Mind can solve the Murder Mystery of Closed Car!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a man murdered inside a closed car. The puzzle states that “A man has been shot in a car. There were no traces of gunpowder on his clothes. That meant that a murderer wasn’t inside the car while shooting him. There were no bullet holes in the car. Besides, all the doors and windows were closed. How could they have killed him?”.

You must look at the image carefully before arriving as the answer is simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you solve the Murder Mystery in 11 seconds?

If you look carefully at the crime scene, you can solve the murder mystery . The trickiest part of this puzzle is that the car doors and windows of the car were closed and there were no bullet holes in the car. So, the murderer shot the man from inside or outside of the car? Here is the answer! The man was in a convertible. First, a murderer shot him and then closed the top.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the man was shot from outside, and later the murderer closed the top of the convertible car.