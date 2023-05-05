Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain can spot how many People went Camping inside picture in 5 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify how many people went camping by looking at the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain can spot how many People went Camping inside the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a camp in the forest where three people are working. A boy is lighting a fire through wood logs. Another boy is collecting the wood log from the forest. The third going is carrying a utensil to cook the food. The puzzle challenges the viewers to identify the total number of people inside the camp front by asking “How many people went camping?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this tricky puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot how many People went Camping in 5 seconds?

In this mind puzzle , you need to scan the camping area carefully. If you look at the table kept near the campfire, you will realise that there are four plates and cups. Also, the duty list hanging near the tree includes the name of four people. So, that means there is one more person inside the camp other than the three boys.

