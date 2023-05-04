Optical Illusion Test: Only High IQ people can spot the Cat hidden in the picture within 7 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object, drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the cat hidden in the picture.

Optical Illusion Test: Only High IQ people can spot the Cat hidden in the picture!

Image Source: Playbuzz

The above image is a tricky puzzle designed for adults and children as a b rain t easer . In this optical illusion, you can see a place filled with rocks and grass. However, somewhere inside the group, a cat is hiding. The puzzle gives challenges the viewers to find the hidden animal by asking “Find the kitty”.

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden cat inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. Meanwhile, you can test your IQ by spotting a m ouse hidden among the s quirrels inside an optical illusion picture in 11 s ec ond s !

Did you spot the Hidden Cat in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden cat in the picture. It may appear too tricky to spot the cat, but if you look at the center of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden cat. The cat has been camouflaged with the colour of the rocks, but you can identify her through the stripes on her body.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden cat in the image given below:

Image Source: Playbuzz

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden cat inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles , the smarter you tend to be.