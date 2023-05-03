Test your IQ by spotting a Mouse hidden among the Squirrels inside optical illusion picture in 11 Secs

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object, drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot a mouse hidden among the squirrels in the picture.

Test your IQ by spotting a Mouse hidden among the Squirrels inside the optical illusion picture!

Image Source: Dudolf

The above image is a tricky puzzle designed for adults and children as a brain teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see a group of squirrels. However, a mouse is hiding inside a field full of squirrels.

The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the hidden mouse by asking “Can you spot the odd animal out?”. The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden mouse inside the group of squirrels. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden mouse inside the picture.

Meanwhile, you can test your IQ by finding a hat hidden inside the dining table picture within 11 seconds . If you can solve this optical illusion test, then you are among 2% of people who have above-average intelligence.

Did you spot the hidden Mouse in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden mouse among the Squirrels. It may appear too tricky to spot the mouse, but if you look at the top-right side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden mouse.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden mouse in the image given below:

Image Source: Dudolf

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden mouse inside the picture in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.