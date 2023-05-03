Personality Test: Feather Pen you like the most in picture reveals your Hidden Power!

Feather Pen Personality Test: If you like to play fun games to know about yourself, then this personality test is for you! There are over 8 billion people across the globe and each of us has a unique personality. Though many times we might feel that we have similarities with other people, there are still no two people on this planet that are the same. To find out more about who you are and your strengths, you can take different kinds of personality tests. In this personality test, you will be able to understand which personality you have and what its strengths are based on the feather pen you choose among 5 pens.

Personality Test: Feather Pen you like the most in the picture reveals your Hidden Power!

Feather pens are also known as quill pens and are made of bird feathers. This pen was invented around the 6th century in Seville, Spain. Swan feathers were used in the high-quality quill pens while goose feathers were used in the average-quality quill pens. Quills were used for writing with ink.

In this personality test , you need to do is to choose one of the feather pens that you see in the image above and we will tell you what your personality is like. So, if you ever wanted to know your best traits then this personality test is meant for you!

Feather Pen Number 1 Personality Type - Calm and Helpful

If you like feather pen number 1 the most in the picture, then this means that you are a calm person who appreciates harmony within yourself and around you. This also means that you are always ready to help anyone who asks for it. This is one of your strengths, however, some people consider this as your weakness. Your quality of being supportive helps you in having many true friends who value you as a person and appreciate the time spent with you. You can also check your positive traits with this amazing personality test !

Feather Pen Number 2 Personality Type - Perfectionist

If you like feather pen number 1 the most in the picture, then this means that you are all about perfectionism. This also means that you like your mind, things, and responsibilities to be in order and you also expect the same from others. Because of this quality, seeing imperfections of your own and even of your close friends might sometimes cause disharmony and disturbances in your mind. That’s why it is advisable for you to be alone from time to time. Some other outstanding features of your character are persistence, quick learning, and skillfulness. You can also check your leadership personality traits with this unique personality test !

Feather Pen Number 3 Personality Type - Strong-Willed and Independent

If you chose feather pen number 3, then this indicates that you are a strong-willed and independent person. You like to chase your dreams without looking at others and achieve them pretty fast. You also don’t accept your failures easily. This also means that even if you have a failure in your life, you’ll bounce back quickly and continue chasing success. This quality of yours may make you a cold and isolated person for some people. But the reality is that you open up only to those who are close to you and only these people know what are you like on the inside. You can check your dominant personality traits with this personality test !

Feather Pen Number 4 Personality Type - Great Leader

Feather pen number 4 indicates that you have an outstanding ability to reason through things. This quality makes you an attentive, wise, and not-very-easy-to-cheat person. This also means that you have the personality of becoming a great leader. However, due to these traits, you tend to demand a lot from your surroundings, To avoid any conflict inside you, remind yourself always to keep in mind that all people are different with their unique personalities and their vision of this world. Understanding that no one is perfect might help you enjoy your life to its fullest. You can also check your personality type with the animal you see first in this optical illusion !

Feather Pen Number 5 Personality Type - Creative and Artistic

If you like feather pen number 1 the most in the picture, then this means that you are all about creativity and artistry. This also means that you have a very sensitive soul and a very rich imagination. However, in some situations, you are also full of doubt that might hold you back from showing your ideas to others and attaining success. For overcoming this fear of failure, you need to share your incredible artistic talent with this world.

So tell us, which of these feather pens did you choose? Did you find your personality type and hidden powers through this personality test?