Optical Illusion Test: Only Good IQ people can spot the Potato hidden among Bears in picture within 7 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the potato hidden among the bear in the picture.

Optical Illusion Test: Only Good IQ people can spot the Potato hidden among the Bears in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a b rain t easer . In this optical illusion, you can see a group of male and female bears inside the picture. However, somewhere inside the group, a potato is hiding among the bears. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the hidden vegetable by asking “Find the potato”.

This optical illusion image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden potato inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ . However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Potato in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden potato in the picture. It may appear too tricky to spot the potato, but if you look at the bottom-left side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden potato. The potato has been camouflaged with the colour of the bears, but you can identify the vegetable through the sprouts on its body.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden potato in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden potato inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles , the smarter you tend to be.