Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the hidden Snake among group of Giraffes in picture within 7 Secs?

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object, drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the snake who is hiding inside the group of giraffes in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the hidden Snake among the group of Giraffes in the picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a brain teaser that has been designed for both adults and children. In this optical illusion, you can see a group of giraffes standing in a green field. However, somewhere inside the group, a snake is hiding. This fun puzzle gives challenges the viewers to find the hidden animal by asking “Find the Snake”.

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden snake inside the group of giraffes. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden snake inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Snake in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden snake among the giraffes. It may appear too tricky to spot the snake, but if you look at the face of the animal on the right side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden snake. The body of the snake has been camouflaged with the body of the giraffe.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden snake in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden snake in the group of giraffes inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles , the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden snake inside this optical illusion?