Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you spot a Sad Panda hidden inside Group in picture within 10 Secs?

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object, drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the sad panda who is hiding among the group of pandas in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you spot a Sad Panda hidden inside the Group in the picture?

Image Source: Playbuzz

The above image has been designed for both adults and children as a b rain t easer . In this optical illusion, you can see a group of black and white pandas. However, somewhere inside the group, a little sad panda is hiding. The puzzle challenges the viewers by asking “Among all these pandas, there is one that is very sad! You have 10 seconds to find it.”

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden sad panda inside the group of cute little pandas. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden panda inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Panda in 10 Seconds?

Take a close look at this tricky puzzle and try to spot the hidden sad panda between the black and white pandas. It may appear too tricky to spot the sad panda, but if you look at the bottom left side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden panda which has a different expression than the others. The odd panda has sad eyes and a down face. For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden sad panda in the image given below:

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden sad panda in the group inside the picture in just 10 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.