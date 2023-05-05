Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot the Odd Briefcase hidden in picture within 7 secs?

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the odd briefcase inside the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot the Odd Briefcase hidden in the picture within 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify that one odd briefcase that is different from the other briefcases in the picture. An alert mind can find the odd briefcase within 7 seconds. Here’s a hint for you! Look at the features of all the bears in the picture carefully.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat! Meanwhile, you can try another brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake inside the pine forest picture.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle , you need to find out that one odd briefcase that is different from others in the group. There are 8 rows and 9 columns filled with similar-looking briefcases. To find the odd briefcase within 7 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns. For your ease, we have marked the odd briefcase in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the odd briefcase is in the 5th row and 2nd column. The odd briefcase does not have a button on the front side. If you liked this brain teaser, then you can try another one where you need to spot the hidden I among Js in the picture within 9 seconds!