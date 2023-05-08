Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the hidden Turtle among Dinosaurs in picture within 9 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a turtle is hiding among the dinosaurs in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the hidden Turtle among the Dinosaurs in the picture!

Image Source: Playbuzz

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see different kinds of dinosaurs in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the turtle hidden among the dinosaurs inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the hidden turtle in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ . However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden turtle in 9 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden turtle, then we are here to help! If you look carefully at the center-left side of the image, you will see a turtle hiding between the group of dinosaurs. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is. For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden turtle under the sea in the image given below:

Image Source: Playbuzz