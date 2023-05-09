Brain Teaser IQ Test: How many circles do you see in the picture within 7 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level along with observation skills. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the number of circles in the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: How many circles do you see in the picture within 7 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the total number of circles. The brain teaser challenges the observation skill test of the viewers by asking “How many circles do you see in the picture? (Not 3)”. An alert mind can identify the accurate number of circles within 7 seconds.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle , you need to find out the number of circles inside the picture. At first, you might see only 3 circles in the picture. However, there are 7 circles in the picture if you look carefully. Apart from 3 yellow circles, there are 4 more circles hidden in the question and the hint.

For your ease, we have marked all the circles in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side