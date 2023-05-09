Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain can spot which colour will come at top of the picture in 9 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify how many people went camping by looking at the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

This brain teaser was created as a mind puzzle to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see four rows filled with the name of colours. If you see the rows from top to bottom, the colours written inside the boxes are scarlet, orange, yellow, green, brown, black, gray and blue. The puzzle challenges the viewers to identify the last colour by asking “Which colour belongs at the top?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this tricky puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the colour that will be placed on the top in 9 seconds?

In this brain puzzle , you need to scan the colours at each level carefully. If you look at the rows, you will realise that the number of letters in each colour gets smaller on every row - scarlet (7 letters); orange, yellow (6 letters); green, brown, black (5 letters); gray and blue (5 letters). This means the next colour will have 3 letters. So, the options are the red or tan colour.

