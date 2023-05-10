Brain Teaser for IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to assess your Intelligence Level. This brain teaser will help in testing your IQ level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. While solving these brain riddles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical and analytical skills. Brain teasers make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the house which is up for sale in the image.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Spot which House is For Sale in the picture within 11 secs.

Image Source: Alan Harder

In the above image, you need to spot the house which is available for sale. In this brain teaser , you can see that there are houses with the ‘Sold’ signboard in their yards. So, all the houses are sold except one which has a ‘For Sale' signboard in its yard. The puzzle challenges you to find that particular house by asking “Can you find the one ‘For Sale’ sign?”

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the signboards in the yards of the houses in the picture carefully, you will be able to identify the hidden ‘For Sale’ signboard hidden in the bottom left side of the image. For your convenience, we have highlighted the ‘For Sale’ sign in the image given below:

Image Source: Alan Harder

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the house that is available for sale is located at the bottom left side of the picture.