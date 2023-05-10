IQ Test Optical Illusion: Only 2% can spot the bear hidden among monkeys in Jungle picture within 5 secs!

IQ Test Optical Illusion: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a bear can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a bear is hiding among the monkeys in the picture.

IQ Test Optical Illusion: Only 2% can spot the Bear hidden among the Monkeys in the Jungle picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion , you can see the group of monkeys roaming around in the Jungle. However, a bear is hiding among the group of monkeys in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the bear inside the picture by hinting “There’s a bear among these monkeys.”. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden bear in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ . However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Bear in 5 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden bear, then we are here to help! If you look carefully at the center-right side of the image, you will see a bear hiding behind the bushes between the monkeys in the jungle. This optical illusion test could reveal just how good your eyesight really is. For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden bear inside the picture:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the bear is hiding behind two sleeping monkeys in the jungle. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the bear hidden in the image.