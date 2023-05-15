Puzzle IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot the Impostor hidden in Money Heist picture within 7 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to spot the impostor among 3 robbers in the money heist picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot the Impostor hidden in the Money Heist picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify who is the impostor among the three robbers in the money heist picture. In this detective puzzle , there is one robber who is different in some way from the other robbers. The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the fake robber by asking “Who is the impostor?”.

You must look at the image very carefully before arriving as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Fake Robber in 7 seconds?

If you look carefully at the attire of all 3 robbers in the room, you will be able to identify the impostor and a fake robber. Take a closer look at the man on the right side of the picture. He’s a fake robber! The man on the right is not wearing gloves. He will leave his fingerprints all over the place.

