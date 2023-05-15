Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 5% can spot the Rooster hidden among Hens in picture within 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a rooster is hiding among the flock of hens in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% can spot the rooster hidden among the flock of hens in the picture

Image Source: Vita Student

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see a flock of hens in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the rooster by asking users to spot the cockerel among a flock of hens. It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden rooster in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Rooster in 11 seconds?

If you find it difficult to spot the hidden rooster, we are here to help! If you look carefully at the bottom left side of the image, you will see a roster hiding between the hens. This optical illusion image could reveal just how good your eyesight is. For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden rooster inside the flock of hens in the image given below:

Image Source: Vita Student

The rooster is surrounded by the hens at the bottom left side of the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the rooster hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the rooster hidden inside this optical illusion image?