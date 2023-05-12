Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you find the Butterfly hidden among Flowers in 7 Secs?

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to find the butterfly who is hiding among the flowers in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you find the Hidden Butterfly among the Bed of Flowers?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle designed for adults and children as a Brain Teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see the bed of flowers filled with colourful flowers and bugs over it. However, a butterfly is hiding between the flowers and bugs. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the hidden animal by asking “Find the butterfly.” The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden butterfly inside the group of flowers. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden butterfly inside the picture.

Did you spot the Hidden Butterfly in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden butterfly among the flowers. It may appear too tricky to find the butterfly, but if you look at the bottom left side of the group, you can spot the hidden butterfly. For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden butterfly in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The butterfly is hiding between pink and purple flowers on the bottom-left side of the image. It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden butterfly among the flowers inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.