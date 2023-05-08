Personality Test: Do you see a Cat or a Mouse? Know your Dominant Traits with Optical Illusion!

Personality Test: There are several types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Optical illusions are mind-bending illustrations of objects or drawings or pictures that have different appearances and can be perceived differently. These optical illusions help test your personality and things you don’t usually reveal about yourself. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of your personality based on what you see inside the illusion. One such fine illustration can be seen in a picture with hidden images of a cat and a mouse.

Personality Test: Do you see a Cat or a Mouse in this Optical Illusion?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is an optical illusion that was shared as a personality test. The beautiful picture helps in determining your dominant personality traits based on the first image you see in the illusion. So, which image did you see first in the optical illusion? This optical illusion claims that what you see first in the image will reveal your nature and personality traits . So, if you ever wanted to know your dominant traits then this personality test is meant for you!

Know your Dominant Personality Traits with this Optical Illusion!

This optical illusion is kind of a personality test that tells about your dominant personality traits. The image you see first in this optical illusion says a lot about your personality. The images that you can see in this optical illusion are:

1. A Cat (Bigger Face)

2. A Mouse (Smaller Face)

Each of these can reveal information about your personality traits. Try another personality test where you can check your positive personality traits with this amazing personality test!

1. A Cat - Perfectionist

If the first image you see in this optical illusion is of the cat, then it means that you are the personification of realism and have a down-to-earth nature. This also means that you like to plan your next moves carefully and thoughtfully. This trait makes you examine the territory around you and go for what you need. You can also check your leadership personality traits with this unique personality test!

2. A Mouse - Positive

If the first image you spotted in this optical illusion is of the mouse, then this means that you have a positive source of energy and due to this you try to search for the good in every situation. This also means that people may think of you as a naive person. However, this positive trait of yours makes you choose to see the glass as half-full always. You can check your dominant personality traits with this personality test!

Research has proven that optical illusions tend to give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, which image did you see first in this optical illusion?