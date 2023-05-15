Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the hidden O among Ds in picture within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the hidden letter ‘O’ among the group of alphabet ‘D’ inside the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot the Hidden O among Ds in the picture within 9 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to spot the hidden ‘O’ among the group of the alphabet ‘D’. An alert mind can identify the hidden ‘O’ within 9 seconds. You are required to look at the picture puzzle carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle , you need to find out the hidden ‘O’ that has been hiding among the group of the alphabet ‘D’. There are 7 rows and 9 columns of the alphabet ‘D’. To find the hidden O within 9 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns. For your ease, we have marked the hidden ‘O’ in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side