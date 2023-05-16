Puzzle IQ Test: Can you identify Real Vampire among Humans in the room within 9 secs?

Puzzle IQ Test: There are many kinds of puzzles that help in testing your intelligence based on your decision for any problem. This brain riddle is a fun IQ Test that will help in assessing your Intelligence Level. The most crucial element in these puzzles is to scan the problem for arriving at the answer in the stipulated time. As these fun IQ Tests are solved with creative thinking, you need to think out of the box for coming on to the answer as the clues would be hiding somewhere in the image. You need to use your analytical and logical reasoning skills to solve these problems. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify who is the real vampire among the three men in the room.

Puzzle IQ Test: Can you identify the Real Vampire among Humans in the Room within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify who is the real vampire among the humans in the room. In the puzzle , there are three men in the room. Among these three men, two are humans and one is a vampire. So, which one of them is a real vampire?

You must look at the image very carefully before arriving as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look carefully at the features of all 3 people in the room, you will be able to identify the one who is not a human and is a real Vampire.

1. Man on the left - There’s a mirror behind the man on the left side of the image and his reflection is also there in the mirror. So, he is a human and not a real vampire.

2. Man in the center - The man standing in the middle does not have fangs. So, he is a human and not a real vampire.

3. Man on the right - The man standing on the right side of the image is probably the real vampire.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is the man standing on the right side of the image is the real vampire in the room. This brain teaser was a simple test of your observation and intelligence level. To solve this puzzle within the stipulated time, you need to implement lateral thinking.