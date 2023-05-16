Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you find Frida Kahlo without eyebrows in the picture within 7 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to find Frida Kahlo without eyebrows in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you find Frida Kahlo without eyebrows in the picture?

Image Source: El Olmedo

The above image is a tricky puzzle and was designed as a visual challenge by the Dolores Olmedo Museum. In this optical illusion , you can see a picture filled with the face of Frida Kahlo. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the hidden face without eyebrows by asking “Find Frida without eyebrows (or unibrows). Pay close attention and find the different one. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find Frida Kahlo without eyebrows inside the picture.

Did you spot Frida without Eyebrows in 7 Seconds?

Frida Kahlo was a Mexican artist known for her bold and vibrant colored self-portraits. Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot Frida without eyebrows among the similar-looking faces of Frida Kahlo. It may appear too tricky to find the odd face, but if you look at the top left side of the image then you will be able to spot Frida without eyebrows. For your ease, we have highlighted Frida Kahlo without eyebrows in the image given below:

Image Source: El Olmedo

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden face inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.