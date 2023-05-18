IQ Test with Picture Puzzle: Only a Genius can spot who is Cheating in the Race within 11 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to spot the athlete who is cheating in the race inside the picture.

IQ Test with Picture Puzzle: Only a Genius can spot who is Cheating in the Race!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a sharp brain can spot Real father of the Baby in picture within 7 secs!

In the above image, you need to identify who is cheating among the three athletes in the race. In the puzzle, there are three athletes in the race, one is a woman and the other two are men. All three are running hard to win the race. The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the cheater in the race by asking “Who is cheating?”.

Can you identify Real Vampire among Humans in the room within 9 secs?

You must look at the image very carefully before arriving as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only Detective Brains can spot the Impostor hidden in Money Heist picture within 7 secs!

Did you spot who is Cheating in the Race within 11 seconds?

If you look carefully at three racers. To win the race, the athlete needs to run faster and harder. Running fast increases one’s body temperature. So your body produces sweat to cool you down. Take a closer look at the man on the right side of the picture. He’s not sweating at all!

Identify which bottle will up first in the picture within 15 secs!

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you move only 1 Matchstick to fix the equation within 9 secs?

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the man in the right corner is cheating as he is not sweating at all. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot who is cheating in the race in this IQ puzzle?

Only a Sharp Brain can spot how many People went Camping inside picture in 5 secs!