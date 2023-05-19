Puzzle IQ Test: Can you spot which teacup will get filled first in the picture within 11 secs?

Puzzle IQ Test: Do you like solving brain riddles and puzzles in your leisure time, then this brain teaser is for you only! Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the teacup which will get filled first in the picture.

Puzzle IQ Test: Can you spot which teacup will get filled first in the picture?

Image Source: Pinterest

Only a Genius can spot who is Cheating in the Race within 11 secs!

In the above image, you have to guess which teacup gets filled first. An active mind can solve this riddle within 11 seconds as it is an easy one. Use a little less straightforward process to arrive at the answer. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only a sharp brain can spot Real father of the Baby in picture within 7 secs!

Hint: Look at the connectors in all the teacups through which tea will be poured into different teacups.

Can you identify Real Vampire among Humans in the room within 9 secs?

Did you spot the teacup which will get filled first in 11 seconds?

In this brain puzzle, all you had to do was to look at the connections through which tea will flow into the teacups. If we look at teacup no. 4, the path has been blocked at the beginning. Teacup no. 9 path has also been blocked at the end and teacup no. 7 will not fill up first either because the path has a blockade in the middle.

Only Detective Brains can spot the Impostor hidden in Money Heist picture within 7 secs!

Identify which bottle will up first in the picture within 15 secs!

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that teacup number 5 will get filled first in the picture. This puzzle was tricky but simple as it required less duration and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in just a few seconds.

Can you move only 1 Matchstick to fix the equation within 9 secs?

This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, were you able to spot the teacup which will get filled first in this IQ puzzle?

Only a Sharp Brain can spot how many People went Camping inside picture in 5 secs!