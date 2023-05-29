Puzzle IQ Test: Only a smart brain can spot the Alien among 3 Princesses in picture within 11 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify who is the alien among the 3 princesses in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a smart brain can spot who is the Alien among the 3 Princesses in the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see three princesses standing in a room. The princess on the left side of the picture is surrounded by butterflies. The princess standing in the middle is standing quietly. The princess on the right side of the picture is wearing her crown. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the alien among the 3 princesses by asking “Who’s not a real princess?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Alien in 11 seconds?

Let’s look at the 3 princesses in detail. All 3 princesses are looking happy and calm. However, if you look at the fingers of the princess in the red gown carefully, you will realise that she has alien fingers.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the princess on the right side of the picture is the alien among 3 princesses as she has alien fingers.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the alien in this IQ puzzle?

