Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain can spot the Fake Hairstylist in picture within 11 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the fake hairstylist in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a smart brain can spot the Fake Hairstylist in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see two hairstylists standing behind their customers. However, one of them is not a real hairstylist. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the fake hairstylist by asking “Who is a fake hairstylist?”

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Fake Hairstylist in 11 seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find the fake hairstylist in the picture. If you look carefully at the two hairstylists in the picture then you will be able to identify the fake one. Both the hairstylist are carrying a scissor in their one hand. However, if you look carefully at the hairstylist on the left side of the picture, you will realise that she is holding bug spray in her other hand.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the hairstylist on the left side of the picture is the fake one. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the fake hairstylist in this IQ puzzle?

