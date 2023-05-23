Puzzle for IQ Test: Only Sharp Brains can spot which Rope is tied to the Dog's Tail in picture within 7 secs!

Puzzle for IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify which rope is tied to the dog's tail in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only Sharp Brains can spot which Rope is tied to the Dog's Tail in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This test has been created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a rope tied to the tail of the dog. There is a wooden base above the water where the dog is standing and there are four strings of ropes - 1, 2, 3, and 4, below the wooden area. You need to identify which rope across the wooden board is leading to the dog’s tail.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Rope that is tied to the Dog's Tail in 7 seconds?

In the puzzle, you need to spot that one rope that leads to the dog’s tail among the four strings - 1, 2, 3, and 4. If you look at the ropes, then you may think that the 1st or 3rd rope is attached to the dog’s tail. However, if you draw a line between the rope that leads to the dog’s tail, then you will realise that the 2nd rope is tied to the dog's tail.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to the riddle is that the 2nd rope is tied to the dog's tail in the picture.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot which rope is tied to the dog's tail in this IQ puzzle?

