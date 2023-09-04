Puzzle IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot the Thief in picture within 13 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. You need to think creatively to come on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the thief in the Picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only Detective Brains can spot the Office Thief in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a gardener and a cook. One of them stole something from the big mansion and the two of them are being interrogated for a theft inside the mansion. However, one of them is lying to the police and is a thief. The puzzle mentions that “Something of value was stolen from a mansion and the 2 suspects are the cook and the gardener. The latter says that he was working in the garden all day and went to call firefighters when he smelled that something was burning. The cook, on the other hand, said that she was working all morning in the kitchen. Who is lying?”

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Thief in 13 seconds?

Let’s look at the suspects in detail. The gardener seems busy with gardening with all his equipment. The cook also seems busy in the kitchen. However, if you look carefully in the kitchen, the cook burned a cake. This means that the gardener was right about the fire. That means the cook left the kitchen at some point to steal something from the mansion:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the cook is the thief who stole from the big mansion. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the thief in this IQ puzzle?

