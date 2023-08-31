Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Genius Brain can calculate the Dog’s Age in picture within 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to find the age of the dog in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Genius Brain can calculate the Dog's Age in the Picture!

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a couple sitting with their dog in a room. The puzzle challenges the viewers to calculate the dog’s age by asking “In 2 years, the dog will be twice as old as it was 5 years ago. How old is the dog today?”

You are required to look at the image and the puzzle very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you Calculate the Age of the Dog in 15 seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find the dog’s age in the picture. If you read the puzzle carefully then you will be able to find the dog’s present age.

In 2 years, the dog will be twice as old as 5 years ago.

Let's first suppose the Dog’s present age is x

Dog’s age 2 years from now will be = x + 2

While Dog's age five years ago was = x - 5

It is given after 2 years, Dog will be twice as old as he was 5 years ago:

(x + 2) = 2·(x - 5)

x + 2 = 2x - 10

2x - x = 10 + 2

x = 12

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the dog is 12 years old at present. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the dog’s age in this IQ puzzle?

