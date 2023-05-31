Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Tea Table inside picture within 7 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun quizzes and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use your analytical side and make your brain works differently. Such brain quizzes make a simple puzzle more interesting by adding a fun task to it. For coming to a solution, you need to think outside the box and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the tea table in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in the Tea Table inside the Picture in 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture of a tea table. On the table, you can see that a cup has been filled with hot tea from the electric kettle. But were you able to identify the mistake in the picture?

You are required to carefully look at the image before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is hidden somewhere in the electric kettle.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the picture of the tea table. At first, you probably won't identify the mistake immediately as it’s a fine detail than you might think. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the mistake in the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

The mistake is hidden inside the electric kettle. The maximum and minimum signs have been swapped and placed wrongly in the electric kettle.

This puzzle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of mind riddles doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

